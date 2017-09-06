Ministers reject their own immigration policy paper

Theresa May wants to reduce the number of migrants arriving in the UK. Credit: PA

One of ministers' Pavlovian swaggers when criticised about almost anything is to point out that the unemployment rate is back to levels we haven't seen since 1975: the PM spurted as such only today at PMQs. Which is all rather wonderful - except it also explains why companies big and small are a bit anxious about the leaked Home Office plan to crack down on immigration from the rest of the EU after Brexit, especially immigration of those with low skills. Building firms, supermarket chains and farmers are especially concerned that they would not be able to get the staff. They would say this is an example of the government doing exactly the opposite of the Johnsonian activity of having and eating cake; it would be taking a sledgehammer to the cake that is our economy.

Farm owners are among those concerned the changes could leave them short of staff. Credit: PA

So what do ministers say when confronted with this criticism? Well, one told me the policy paper is precisely a month old, it has been "superceded" by "six further iterations", and it "is not where the policy discussion now stands". Another added: "Even on the basis of that paper, the only change that immigrant workers would see in 2019, during the transition period of at least two years, is that they would have to register with us after three months - and that is something all workers already have to do in Germany". The precise form of this registration hasn't been decided. But if that was the only new grit in the immigration wheel, business concerns could probably be classified as neurotic and overstated.

A number of industries rely heavily on migrant workers. Credit: PA