PMQs is back: Corbyn and May clash on zero hours contracts and public sector pay

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May face off in the first PMQs since the summer

In the first Prime Ministers Questions since the summer, the prime minister and leader of the opposition clashed over the issues of the public sector pay cap and zero hours contracts. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn singled out McDonalds and Sports Direct for criticism over the use of the precarious contracts. Theresa May was also pushed on the topic of the public sector pay cap Public sector pay cap With nurses rallying outside parliament, Jeremy Corbyn called for May to end the public sector pay cap which the NHS workers were protesting against. Asking if she is happy that NHS staff are using food banks, Corbyn added "warm words don't pay food bills, pay rises will help to do that".

The Public and Commercial Services Union has also just announced that civil servants will be balloted for strikes in protest at the cap. The sector's biggest trade union will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action. The union said Civil Service pay had fallen by between £2,000 and £3,500 in real terms from 2010 to 2016 because of the Government's pay policy.

Zero hours contracts Pressing Theresa May on whether she would back an end to zero hours contracts, the prime minister said her government had banned exclusive zero hours contracts. Corbyn asked if "tough talk on corporate greed" in the Tory manifesto was "just for the election campaign, or is it going to be put into law?", to which May listed shareholder power to veto pay policy, transparency on board members' pay and transparency measures on banks as government achievements. The Labour leader singled out McDonalds and Sports Direct for the use of the contracts. McDonalds workers staged their first strike in the UK over pay, contracts and conditions earlier this week.