Robbie Savage opens up on mental health in frank interview

Robbie Savage has called on others to seek help if they are having issues with their mental health, as he opened up about his own struggles in a frank interview.

The former Wales football captain told the Telegraph newspaper he speaks to a doctor at least once a month, as he admitted to having the same worries as everybody else, despite his cheery on screen persona.

"As soon as the lights go out and the mic is off I go back into my shell. I go home, I worry. I am insecure, very insecure," he said.

Savage, who now works as a pundit and commentator, says he is a "completely different" man to the one viewers see on TV and hear on the radio.

He talks about his worries about losing his job, what others think of him and whether he will be able to provide for his family.

And at a time when the mental health of sports stars is under the spotlight, he is encouraging others to open up.