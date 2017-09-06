Swiss scientists develop first new type of chocolate in 80 years - and it's pink

Swiss scientists have developed a new pink chocolate - 80 years after the launch of white chocolate.

The world's leading chocolatier Barry Callebaut reportedly made the fourth type of chocolate naturally from the ruby cocoa bean and claim it will be the chocolate Millennials never knew they needed.

Scientists spent years developing a process in order to extract the ruby cocoa beans unique qualities, the chocolatier said.

The chocolate's is pitched at the high end of the chocolate market with a price tag that is likely to match its exclusivity.

Leading chocolate expert, Angus Kennedy told ITV News: " They are pitching this to the hedonistic, self-indulgent consumer that isn't really worried so much about the price so that enables the producers to charge more.

"I think something like this they're going to charge twice the price, because they can."