Weather: Rain clearing to make way for sunny skies

Many southern parts of the UK will be dry today with plenty of sunny spells, although parts of Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia may see the odd shower.

Further north however we will see a day of some sunshine and a scattering of showers, with the showers most frequent across northern and western Scotland.

It will also be a fairly breezy day for all of us, which will take a slight edge off the temperatures, but despite this we will see a high of 20C (68F) in the southeast of England.