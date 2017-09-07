Car roof blown off after person accidentally ignited air freshener fumes with cigarette

A car's roof was blown off by a huge blast caused when the person inside accidentally set alight fumes from an air freshener by lighting a cigarette.

One person was taken to hospital with what were thought to be minor injuries after the explosion in a B&Q in Southend, Essex.

Essex fire and rescue the "extremely rare" incident has been confirmed to be an accident.

It reported the person in the car sprayed an aerosol air freshener inside the vehicle - and then lit up.