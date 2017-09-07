Chester Bennington's wife shares photo of Linkin Park singer taken days before he died

The widow of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has shared a photograph of the star taken days before he died.

The musician was found hanged in his home near Los Angeles in July.

His death was ruled a suicide.

The picture shows the 41-year-old leaning on a balcony surrounded by his family.

She wrote: "This was days before my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd never know."