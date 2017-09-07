- ITV Report
Chester Bennington's wife shares photo of Linkin Park singer taken days before he died
The widow of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has shared a photograph of the star taken days before he died.
The musician was found hanged in his home near Los Angeles in July.
His death was ruled a suicide.
The picture shows the 41-year-old leaning on a balcony surrounded by his family.
She wrote: "This was days before my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd never know."
The Hybrid Theory singer was buried in a private funeral service attended by around 200 relatives, friends and fellow musicians, according to US reports.
The band had released their latest album, One More Light, in May.
Earlier in the year they performed to packed stadiums in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
They were due to continue their tour at venues across North America just days after Bennington's death, but the tour dates were cancelled.
