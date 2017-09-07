- ITV Report
-
Brexit: 'Good prospect' of bespoke transitional arrangements, says David Davis
The Brexit Secretary has said there is a "very good prospect" of Britain negotiating bespoke transitional arrangements with the EU.
David Davis added that he hoped any transition would be as close as possible to the UK's existing trade relationship with the EU, but said this did not mean Britain staying in the single market or customs union in the longer term.
The government is under pressure to negotiate transitional arrangements before March 2019, when Britain formally leaves the EU.
Mr Davis told the Commons that he will confirm when the transitional arrangements are in place "as soon as is feasible".
When pressed on the issue at Brexit Questions by Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Davis said: "I believe that the benefits of a transitional arrangement are both ways, they're symmetrical, they apply equally to France or Holland or Germany or Denmark, as they do to us.
"We're finding that the Commission is open to discussion of transition.
"We've only raised it briefly at each of the last two meetings, because it doesn't fit within the current four groups of negotiation.
"But I think there's a very good prospect."
The Labour frontbencher also asked Mr Davis what form those arrangements would take.
Mr Davis replied: "In terms of our position, it's very clear. The transition arrangements will meet the requirements, three different requirements.
"One is to provide time for the British Government, if need be, to create new regulatory agencies and so on.
"The time for companies to make their arrangements to deal with new regulation, and time for foreign countries, for other countries, to make arrangements, for example on new customs proposals.
"Now that's what will be required, that's why we need to be as close as we are to our current arrangement - that does not mean that in the long run we are in either the customs union or single market."