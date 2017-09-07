Brexit: 'Good prospect' of bespoke transitional arrangements, says David Davis

The Brexit Secretary has said there is a "very good prospect" of Britain negotiating bespoke transitional arrangements with the EU. David Davis added that he hoped any transition would be as close as possible to the UK's existing trade relationship with the EU, but said this did not mean Britain staying in the single market or customs union in the longer term. The government is under pressure to negotiate transitional arrangements before March 2019, when Britain formally leaves the EU. Mr Davis told the Commons that he will confirm when the transitional arrangements are in place "as soon as is feasible".

When pressed on the issue at Brexit Questions by Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Davis said: "I believe that the benefits of a transitional arrangement are both ways, they're symmetrical, they apply equally to France or Holland or Germany or Denmark, as they do to us. "We're finding that the Commission is open to discussion of transition. "We've only raised it briefly at each of the last two meetings, because it doesn't fit within the current four groups of negotiation. "But I think there's a very good prospect."

Labour's Sir Keir Starmer demanded answers on transitional arrangements. Credit: HOC