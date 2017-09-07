Duchess of Cambridge too ill to take Prince George on first school run

Prince George started his first day at school today – but his mum remained too ill to go with him.

The Duchess of Cambridge is suffering from acute morning sickness as she has done with her previous two pregnancies.

Prince George was taken to school by his Dad, the Duke of Cambridge, as planned.

The four-year-old is starting a Thomas’s Battersea – a private school in south London.

The school is about 20 minutes drive from Kensington Palace to where the Cambridges relocated over the summer.