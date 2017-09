Feeling very Autumnal in the coming couple of days with a bit of a breeze out there today, with rain through the north-west. Elsewhere, showery outbreaks cropping up in the north and west. Southern and eastern counties will be drier but clearer skies limited by cloud cover. Highs of 19-20C like yesterday but much cooler with the breeze, cloud and rain.

ITV Weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast: