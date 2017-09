It will feel very autumnal in the coming couple of days with winds whipping up into the weekend.

There'll be showers and longer downpours as we slip into the end of the week - with drier, brighter skies reserved for eastern areas earlier in the day.

It'll also be feeling cool - a huge contrast to last year when temperatures peaked at over 30C.

Not so this year with temperatures down a notch on what you'd expect for early September.