Hurricane Irma: Tracking the storm

The largest Atlantic Ocean storm on record is currently tearing its way across the Caribbean, killing at least 10 people, injuring dozens more and destroying buildings. With sustained winds of more than 180mph, Hurricane Irma has caused severe damage in many of the region's island nations - and is due to hit the US by the weekend. Island by island, we track its path so far - and where it's believed to be heading next:

Antigua and Barbuda

One of the first territories to be hit, officials in Antigua and Barbuda have reported widespread damage. Barbuda appears to have borne the brunt, with Prime Minister Gaston Browne declaring it "barely habitable", with almost all of its buildings torn down by the storm. Around 60 per cent of the island's 1,400-odd inhabitants have been left homeless, he added. A two-year-old was killed as their family tried to escape the storm.

Almost all buildings in Barbuda have been destroyed. Credit: ABS TV Antigua

Anguilla

Damage in the British overseas territory is "severe, and in places critical" as it took the full force of the hurricane, the UK government has said. Executive director of the Caribbean disaster and emergency management agency, Ronald Jackson, said that police stations, hospitals, schools and emergency shelters had all been flattened - though major holiday resorts are said to have survived. So far, one person has died.

St Kitts & St Nevis

While "spared the full brunt" of the hurricane, Prime Minister Timothy Harris said there had been "significant damage" to property.

St Martin and St Barts

The French and Dutch-administered overseas territories, just south of Anguilla, have suffered severe damage. Officials said the French part of St Martin had been "95 per cent destroyed", while Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said there had been "enormous material damage" to their part of the territory in the south. At least eight people have died on the French side.

The docks in St John's, the capital of Antigua and Barbuda, was amongst the infrastructure destroyed. Credit: AP

British Virgin Islands

Severe damage has been reported across the archipelago - including on Richard Branson's private residence, Necker Island. The millionaire refused to evacuate and instead took shelter in the wine cellar with staff. His son, Sam Branson, later reported that "a lot of buildings" had been destroyed.

US Virgin Islands

There have been reports of extensive damage to buildings and land. A state of emergency and a public health emergency have been declared.

Puerto Rico

A state of emergency is still in place in Puerto Rico, after Irma passed just north of the island causing heavy rains and flash flooding. Around 900,000 people - or two-thirds of homes - were left without power, and 17 per cent had no water.

Heavy rain and flash flooding hit Puerto Rico. Credit: AP

Where next?

Google Crisis Maps has created an image showing where Irma is expected to head next, as it rips across the Caribbean and moves towards the United States at a speed of 16mph. It also shows the projected path of Hurricane Jose to the right, which is due to add more misery to the lives of those on the eastern islands in the coming days. The cone represents where it is likely to end up, taking into account possible changes in direction.

The projected paths of Hurricanes Irma (left) and Jose (right). Credit: Google Crisis Maps

Dominican Republic

The eye of the storm was around 95 miles north of Punta Cana, a town on the easternmost tip of the country, on Thursday.

Haiti

Officials in the country, which neighbours the Dominican Republic, have ordered coastal areas to evacuate - though reports suggest many have ignored this. Oxfam has warned that between 500,000 and three million people could be affected as it passes north of Hispaniola.

Turks and Caicos Islands

These lie directly in the projected path of the hurricane. An alert sent by the Department of Disaster Management and Emergencies on Grand Turk has called for residents living near the coast to take shelter on higher ground. Experts say water levels could rise by between 4.5 and six metres (15 and 20ft) above normal.

Many people have reportedly refused to evacuate in Haiti. Credit: AP

Cuba

A hurricane watch is in place as the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns of "dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall" as a result of the storm.

The Bahamas

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has ordered the evacuation of six islands to the south of capital city Nassau. It is thought to be the biggest storm evacuation in the Bahamas' history.

Florida