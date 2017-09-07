- ITV Report
MPs to start Brexit bill debate
Brexit Secretary David Davis has issued a plea for MPs from all parties to "work with him" as they begin to debate the Brexit Bill in the Commons.
Prime Minister Theresa May has also urged the House to work towards the "shared aim" of securing the best possible Brexit for Britain.
But Labour are already set to vote against the bill as it stands, calling it "completely unacceptable".
The party said the bill - dubbed the "great repeal bill" - would give ministers the authority to amend the law without securing parliamentary consent under so-called Henry VIII powers.
The Liberal Democrats and Scottish and Welsh nationalists are also lined up to oppose the bill.
But the chances of a Government defeat look slim, with pro-EU Tory Anna Soubry playing down the prospect of a rebellion and some Brexit-backing Labour MPs thought likely to defy Mr Corbyn's whip.
Prominent Leave campaigner and Labour MP for Vauxhall Kate Hoey said anyone opposing the bill at second reading would be "betraying the will of the British people".
The bill will overturn the 1972 act which took Britain into the European Economic Community converting all existing EU laws into domestic ones.
The UK is set to leave the EU at the end of March 2019 following last year's referendum vote.