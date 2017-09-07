Prince Harry makes first visit to Northern Ireland

Prince Harry will make his first visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday, where he will learn about peace building efforts with the Republic and the work of the emergency services.

The Prince will officially open Northern Ireland Ambulance Service's new £5.6 million station, which combines Ballymena Ambulance Station and North Division Headquarters.

In the afternoon he will head to Belfast where His Royal Highness will spend time at Co-operation Ireland, an organisation which aims to promote interaction and practical collaboration between Northern Ireland and the Republic.