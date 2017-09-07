Scientists create 'pen' that can detect cancer in ten seconds

Scientists have developed a "pen" tool which can reportedly detect cancer by touch within 10 seconds and could revolutionise surgery for the disease.

The MasSpec Pen can recognise cancerous cells nearly 150 times faster than existing technology and has a more than 96% accuracy rate, say its developers at the University of Texas.

It could offer a breakthrough by allowing surgeons to see exactly which tissues are cancerous during an operation, meaning there is a better chance of removing "every last trace" of the disease.

Livia Schiavinato Eberlin, an assistant professor of chemistry who designed the study, said it could significantly the likelihood of cancer recurring.