- ITV Report
Shoplifter breaks out handcuffs - steals police car
- Video courtesy of Lufkin Police
This is the moment a woman managed to break out of handcuffs in the back of a police van - then steal it to make her getaway.
Toscha Sponsler was arrested for shoplifting and put in the back of a patrol car in Texas.
As officers searched her bag outside the vehicle she somehow managed to undo her seatbelt and wriggle out the handcuffs.
She is then seen clambering over into the front seat and speeding off as officers ran after her on foot.
With it all captured on camera like an action movie, Sponsler then took police on a 23 minute high-speed chase which saw her hit 100mph.
One officer tries to stop the car with a spike strip but she swerves out the way.
It is only when the 33-year-old loses control of the car that police are able to arrest her again.
Sponsler was later charged with five felony counts of escape with the threat of a deadly weapon, unauthorised use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.
The threat of a deadly weapon was a police shotgun mechanically linked to the vehicle which pursuing officers say they saw her reach for repeatedly.
Since the incident police have installed additional security measures to prevent such an escape again.
At the end of the video, one officer is seen drilling bolts reinforcing the petition between the front and back seats of the car.
It is captioned with the hashtag #foolmeonce.