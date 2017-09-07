Shoplifter breaks out handcuffs - steals police car

This is the moment a woman managed to break out of handcuffs in the back of a police van - then steal it to make her getaway.

Toscha Sponsler was arrested for shoplifting and put in the back of a patrol car in Texas.

As officers searched her bag outside the vehicle she somehow managed to undo her seatbelt and wriggle out the handcuffs.

She is then seen clambering over into the front seat and speeding off as officers ran after her on foot.