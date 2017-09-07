Two Brits accused of plotting Turkey terror arrested getting off plane at Birmingham Airport

Two British men who were accused of plotting terror attacks in Turkey alongside an associate of Jihadi John have been arrested in the UK.

Jermaine Burke, 29, from High Wycombe and Mohammed Karwani, 40, from London were detained after landing at Birmingham Airport on a flight from Istanbul on Thursday, ITV News can reveal.

They were accused of terror offences in Turkey alongside Aine Davis.

He was one of the British jihadis who beheaded western hostages on camera in Syria alongside Mohammed Emwazi, more commonly known as Jihadi John.