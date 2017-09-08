Girl, 13, saves eight lives as UK's highest ever organ donor

A 13-year-old girl who died of a brain aneurysm has become the UK's highest ever organ donor.

Jemima Layzell collapsed as her family prepared a party for her mother's 38th birthday.

Tragically she died in hospital four days later.

But Jemima went on to help save the lives of eight people, including five children.

Her heart, both lungs, both kidneys, small bowel and pancreas were donated. While her liver was split into two and transplanted into two people.

A typical donation usually results in two transplants.