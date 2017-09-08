270,000 Rohingya Muslims flood into Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar

More than a quarter of a million Rohingya Muslims have fled their homes in Myanmar in the past two weeks and crossed into Bangladesh, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has said.

Following an upsurge in violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State, where the majority of Rohingya Muslims live, refugees have been flooding into Bangladesh, with 270,000 believed to have made the journey since August 25.

The UN has described the number of refugees as "alarming", adding that the "existing camps are full to the capacity", placing "a lot of pressure on relief agencies to accommodate the rising numbers", and that many Rohingya were now squatting in makeshift shelters.

The violence began when Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts, prompting the military to respond with "clearance operations" to root out any fighters hiding in villages in Rakhine State, with the military reporting 400 people - most of who they described as insurgents - had died in clashes.

Yet refugees instead described large-scale violence being carried out by the country's military and Buddhist mobs - setting fire to their homes, spraying bullets indiscriminately, stabbing civilians and ordering them to abandon their homes or be killed.

Some even reported people were being burned alive.