British military joins Hurricane Irma relief effort

A Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter hovers arrives at the British island of Anguilla Credit: Ministry of Defence

The Armed Forces have been deployed to help with the relief effort in the Caribbean following devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma. At least 12 people have been killed so far with thousands of buildings destroyed and warnings of further storm surges to come. Medical supplies and other aid are to be flown to the worst affected areas today following a pledge from the British Government of £32 million towards the relief effort.

A Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, waiting to be loaded up with supplies Credit: PA

Medical supplies to be flown to the Caribbean following Hurricane Irma Credit: PA

A naval ship and its helicopters have already been helping to distribute aid on the British island of Anguilla, and the Navy's flagship carrier HMS Ocean has been diverted to join the relief effort.

HMS Ocean is joining the relief effort in the Caribbean Credit: PA