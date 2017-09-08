Indian floods: Families devastated in unprecedented monsoon season

Some of the victims of India's worst ever flooding have shown the extent of devastation as authorities face accusations they have abandoned families caught up in the disaster.

India is one of several South Indian countries to suffer huge floods in the this year's unprecedented monsoon season.

More than 1,400 are thought to have died across four countries. Many more saw their homes washed away, families split up, and crops on which they depended to survive ruined.

The crisis has had relatively little worldwide coverage, with news organisations more focused on hurricanes on the other side of the world.

But both are linked to changing weather patterns due to climate change that are expected to drive more extreme weather in the years to come.