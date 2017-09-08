Is the spirit of Venezuelan democracy coursing through May's veins?

Early next week we will learn whether Theresa May can govern - when she faces two life-or-death votes, both of which are seen by her opponents as outrageous attempts to rig our democracy.

The first vote is on the second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal) bill, which would give ministers unprecedented power to make laws without consulting parliament.

The second vote, disclosed by HuffPost, would guarantee this minority government a majority on important legislative and scrutiny committees.

The two initiatives are connected - in that the most discussed compromise to soften the undemocratic impact of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill would be to create a new committee or use an existing one to oversee which EU-related laws are translated into pure British law without the involvement of parliament.