Is the spirit of Venezuelan democracy coursing through May's veins?
Early next week we will learn whether Theresa May can govern - when she faces two life-or-death votes, both of which are seen by her opponents as outrageous attempts to rig our democracy.
The first vote is on the second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal) bill, which would give ministers unprecedented power to make laws without consulting parliament.
The second vote, disclosed by HuffPost, would guarantee this minority government a majority on important legislative and scrutiny committees.
The two initiatives are connected - in that the most discussed compromise to soften the undemocratic impact of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill would be to create a new committee or use an existing one to oversee which EU-related laws are translated into pure British law without the involvement of parliament.
But obviously such a new committee would be a fig leaf if it contained a majority of May yes-people.
So although it looked yesterday as though most Tory critics of May's approach to Brexit would not side with Labour in Monday night's EU bill vote, those critics will have to think again.
In giving May a majority on the second reading, Brexit-wary Conservative MPs such as Grieve, Morgan and Soubry could find themselves undermining their own plan to effectively protect MPs' rights through later amendments to the bill - because Tuesday's attempt to rig the composition of parliamentary committees would demolish any such protection (forgive the Lewis Carroll logic here - such is parliament).
Having lost her majority in the general election she chose to call, May talked the talk of reflecting the will of the people by trying to work consensually with MPs of other parties.
It is now a case of consensus conshmensus. With the aid of her most important minister, the wily chief whip, Williamson, she will attempt to rule by diktat via the gaming of parliamentary rules.
She has returned back from holiday with the spirit of the Venezuelan approach to democracy seemingly coursing through her veins.