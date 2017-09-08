Mexico earthquake: Two children among five dead as tsunami warning issued

At least five people have been killed after a powerful earthquake with an 8.1 magnitude struck in southern Mexico, triggering a tsunami warning across central America.

The quake caused extensive damage in Chiapas state and buildings to sway in the country's capital Mexico city more than 650 miles away.

The Governor of Chiapas, Manuel Velasco, confirmed three people have died in San Cristobal de las Casas, where hospitals and schools were also damaged.

Two children were also killed in Tabasco state.