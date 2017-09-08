- ITV Report
Mexico earthquake: Two children among five dead as tsunami warning issued
At least five people have been killed after a powerful earthquake with an 8.1 magnitude struck in southern Mexico, triggering a tsunami warning across central America.
The quake caused extensive damage in Chiapas state and buildings to sway in the country's capital Mexico city more than 650 miles away.
The Governor of Chiapas, Manuel Velasco, confirmed three people have died in San Cristobal de las Casas, where hospitals and schools were also damaged.
Two children were also killed in Tabasco state.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck just before midnight local time on Thursday, had an epicentre 102 miles west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala, and a depth of 22 miles.
The US Tsunami Warning System said waves were possible within the next three hours for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador.
There was no tsunami threat for the US West Coast.