Phil Gormley: Police Scotland Chief Constable on 'special leave' while complaint is investigated

Phil Gormley, the Chief Constable of Police Scotland, is going on "special leave" while a complaint against him is investigated, the force has said.

In a statement, Mr Gormley said: “I have been notified by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) of a complaint made against me.

"This complaint originates from a member of the Force Executive.

“In the interests of the office of Chief Constable and the broader interests of Police Scotland, I have sought and been granted special leave to enable this matter to be properly assessed.

"I deny and reject the allegations and will co-operate with the SPA’s assessment and procedures. It is my intention to resume my full duties when this matter has been resolved.”