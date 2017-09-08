Relief after pregnant Briton and sister found safe on Barbuda

A relative of two British-born sisters from a storm-battered Caribbean island who hadn't been heard from since Tuesday has spoken of her relief that they have now been declared safe.

Afiya Frank, 27, and her sister Asha Frank, 29, were preparing for the storm in Barbuda when they dropped out of contact.

Hurricane Irma has flattened the island, with around 95% of buildings damaged or destroyed, and one person is confirmed to have died.