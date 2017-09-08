Sunny spells and showers for many today

Sunshine and blustery showers today, including heavy downpours for some, with hail or thunder. It will be mainly cloudy in the south with showers or longer outbreaks of rain.

Outbreaks of rain, some heavy in the southeast, will soon clear tonight. Showers will continue in the north and west but many eastern counties will stay dry.

Sunshine and showers are likely tomorrow too, mainly concentrated in Northern Ireland, Wales and the western side of England, though some heavy downpours will move eastwards by evening.