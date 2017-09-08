- ITV Report
-
Sunny spells and showers to start the weekend
After a bright start, blustery showers are likely for many tomorrow, with a risk of thunder at times; although western parts will gradually turn drier and brighter through the afternoon.
A bright start for many central and eastern areas on Sunday but rain will push southeastwards throughout the day leaving a mixture of sunshine and heavy showers that continue into Monday and Tuesday. Staying windy for most, with a risk of gales in the southwest.