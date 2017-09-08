Teenager who groomed girls for Newcastle sex gang jailed

A teenager who helped a Newcastle grooming gang pick up their victims has been jailed.

Carolann Gallon, who was 17 or 18 at the time, was part of a gang who plied young girls and vulnerable women with drugs and alcohol, before raping and sexually abusing them at parties.

Gallon told police that she had "no sympathy" for her victims as it was "self-inflicted".

One of her victims was just 13-years-old and had run away from foster care, yet Gallon took her to a Tyneside flat knowing she would likely become the victim of a sexual offence.

She targeted the same girl again just a year later.

Another of her victims had learning difficulties and ended up being raped by Abdulhamid Minoyee who was also sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.

Minoyee was sentenced to 15 years after being convicted of one count of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of drug supply at an earlier trial.

Now aged 22, Gallon was sentenced to six years and three months after pleading guilty at an earlier trial to three counts of trafficking.

The decision to put Gallon in front of the courts was made by the Director of Public Prosecutions, with the view taken that she was an active member of the gang and not a victim herself.