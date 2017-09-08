Three quarters of parents could not save their baby from choking

More then three quarters of parents would not be able to save their baby from choking, a new survey has found.

Just 24% had the skills and confidence to help a newborn or small child, the British Red Cross has found.

Choking is a risk for youngsters, either from food or other household items like coins that they sometimes pick up and put in their mouths.

The techniques for dislodging items caught in the windpipe is different for babies than for adults.

The British Red Cross is now urging all parents to learn the potentially lifesaving skills.