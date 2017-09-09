A wet and windy end to the week

Sunday:

A bright start in the east, before rain spreads across the country, heaviest in the northwest. Heavy showers will follow and winds will strengthen with gales in the west.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Strong winds and heavy showers on Monday, widely with hail and thunder. Sunny spells and fewer showers on Tuesday, but turning wet and windy overnight. Blustery showers on Wednesday.

ITV weather presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: