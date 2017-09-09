Anti-Brexit marchers descend on Westminster to demand Britain stays in the EU

Thousands of anti-Brexit marchers are descending on Westminster to demand that Britain stays in the European Union. Organisers estimated at least 50,000 protesters were marching through central London before converging on Parliament Square on Saturday for a rally. Later, Sir Bob Geldof and Liberal Democrat former cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey will address the crowds gathered in the square.

Anti-Brexit protesters make their way down Piccadilly. Credit: PA

The People's March For Europe carries the message "unite, rethink and reject Brexit" and organisers said leaving the EU "no longer holds credibility inside Westminster, let alone on the streets of Britain". It comes days after politicians returned to parliament following the summer recess and ahead of a critical Brexit vote. MPs are set to vote on the repeal bill, formally known as the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, on Monday for the first time, amid concerns over the progress of Brexit negotiations. A sea of blue and yellow Remainers amassed outside the Houses of Parliament, some draped in EU flags, while others held them aloft. Blue wigs, berets and other headgear were in abundance, as were Exit From Brexit placards. A few could be seen wearing blue T-shirts with the words Remoaner Till I Die.

Blue wigs, berets and other headgear were in abundance at the march. Credit: PA