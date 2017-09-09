- ITV Report
Beyonce joins volunteers to serve lunches to Hurricane Harvey victims
Beyonce has joined efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, returning to her home town of Houston and rolling up her sleeves to serve food alongside other volunteers.
The superstar was joined by her mother Tina and her Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams on a line of volunteers giving meals to families devastated by the floods.
In a video on Instagram, shared by Tina, Beyonce can be seen in the middle of the line, wearing plastic gloves and putting green beans into polystyrene containers.
It was the third day stop of the day after Beyonce sponsored lunches for 400 people affected by the hurricane at her local church, the caption says.
Tina writes: "It was fun unloading the truck and organising the sizes.
"Please keep the donations coming! Thats Michelle Williams at the beginning of line, serving the chicken, Beyonce on Green beans and me on bread duty.
"Ingrid over there serving deserts."
Other videos posted show Beyonce was also accompanied by her daughter with rapper Jay-Z, Blue Ivy.
Singer Janet Jackson also made a visit to the same convention centre, posting a video on Instagram encouraging people to "weather the storm together."