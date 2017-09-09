Beyonce joins volunteers to serve lunches to Hurricane Harvey victims

Beyonce has joined efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, returning to her home town of Houston and rolling up her sleeves to serve food alongside other volunteers.

The superstar was joined by her mother Tina and her Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams on a line of volunteers giving meals to families devastated by the floods.

In a video on Instagram, shared by Tina, Beyonce can be seen in the middle of the line, wearing plastic gloves and putting green beans into polystyrene containers.