- ITV Report
-
Failing academy trust to give up running all of its 21 primary and secondary schools
A failing academy trust has announced it plans to stop running all 21 of its schools just a few days into the new school year.
Wakefield City Academies Trust made the "urgent announcement" in a statement saying it had concluded it could not make the "rapid improvement" in education which its students deserve.
The school runs 21 primary and secondary schools across Yorkshire, but just four are rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted.
A total of 11 out of the 14 primary academies, and six of the seven secondary schools are below the national average.
In a statement the trust said it had made the decision after a "robust period of review" with a particular focus on the quality of education for pupils.
The Department for Education (DfE) said it would work with the trust until a new sponsor can be found.
The trust's board acknowledge the announcement "will cause uncertainty, particularly for our staff".
It added: "Our students' best interests, as ever, remain our focus and they and parents should be reassured that this decision will have a positive impact on education provision."
The academies will remain part of WCAT until a sponsor can be found, when the trust's funding agreement will be terminated and the trust will dissolve.
A DfE spokesman said the department had agreed to the "re-brokerage" of all 21 schools under WCAT's control.
It said that a "strict system of oversight" for academy schools means they were able to step in to take action or transfer schools to new trusts if they were not performing.
They added: "Our priority is to ensure all children receive the best possible education and the Regional Schools Commissioners for Lancashire and West Yorkshire and the East Midlands and Humber are working with the trust to identify new sponsors and to ensure minimal disruption for pupils."