Failing academy trust to give up running all of its 21 primary and secondary schools

A failing academy trust has announced it plans to stop running all 21 of its schools just a few days into the new school year.

Wakefield City Academies Trust made the "urgent announcement" in a statement saying it had concluded it could not make the "rapid improvement" in education which its students deserve.

The school runs 21 primary and secondary schools across Yorkshire, but just four are rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted.

A total of 11 out of the 14 primary academies, and six of the seven secondary schools are below the national average.

In a statement the trust said it had made the decision after a "robust period of review" with a particular focus on the quality of education for pupils.