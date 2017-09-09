Hurricane Irma: Over 5m people in Florida told to evacuate

Over five million people have been asked to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Irma continues its deadly passage towards the south-east coast of the United States.

Officials asked 5.6 million people - 25% of the state's population - to leave amid fears areas of the American coastline could be flattened when the storm arrives over the weekend.

Irma has been downgraded to a category four as it heads towards the US mainland, but is still described as "extremely dangerous".

The biggest evacuation in Miami's history has left its street eerily quiet as the city braces itself to face the eye of the storm.

Some of the city's shelters are already full.