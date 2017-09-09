Irma: Britons warned to 'make own contingency plans' as help could be 'extremely limited'

Britons in the path of Hurricane Irma have been warned to "have your own contingency plans in place" in case help is unable to reach them.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said the "situation could deteriorate significantly" and its "ability to provide assistance may be extremely limited".

The category four storm is currently battering northern Cuba and is expected to hit parts of Florida on Sunday.

It has left more than 20 people dead across the Caribbean and millions of people in Florida and Georgia have been warned to leave their homes.

Prime Minister Theresa May said work was taking place with US authorities to ensure British expats and tourists in Florida are protected.