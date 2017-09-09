Manchester Arena bombing victims remembered as venue reopens with benefit concert

Thousands of people have attended a benefit concert at Manchester Arena to mark the reopening of the venue for this first time since a deadly suicide bombing there in May.

The sold-out event set out to honour those affected by the attack, welcome back live entertainment to the venue and raise money for a permanent memorial for the victims.

About 14,000 people attended, among them families who lost loved ones, as well as those injured in the suicide bombing three months ago.

Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter Olivia was killed in the attack, told ITV News she was attending to "show defiance" to the kind of people who would carry out such an attack.

"It's a bit nerve-wracking at the minute. A bit upsetting. But we had to do it," she said.