Manchester City put five past ten-man Liverpool in a powerful display from Guardiola's side

Manchester City took advantage of Sadio Mane's controversial sending-off to thrash Liverpool 5-0 in an eventful Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Mane was shown a straight red card in the first half for a high challenge on Ederson that led to the City goalkeeper being carried off on a stretcher.

City were already leading at that point through Sergio Aguero but Gabriel Jesus and substitute Leroy Sane then both struck twice in a commanding performance.

City later reported that Ederson was not concussed and was checked for facial fractures at the medical institute adjacent to their training complex before returning to the stadium.

The hosts' performance represented a notable lifting of the tempo after a solid opening to the campaign while Liverpool's impressive start was brought to a sudden halt.

City were without defensive linchpin Vincent Kompany and, worried by Liverpool's formidable forward line, set up cautiously with wing-backs playing deep and midfielder Fernandinho just in front of the back five.