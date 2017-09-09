Driver caught using line of string to move windscreen wipers

The driver of a van who operated his windscreen wipers using a piece of string has had the vehicle seized by police.

Officers from Sandwell, West Midlands, said the thread was attached to the gearstick - labelling it an "inventive" way to clean the windscreen.

Police said the van was taken off the road, joking it was "knot acceptable".

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group added: "Of all the defects found on numerous dangerous vehicles in Sandwell today this was the most amusing."

The driver was caught during a road blitz by local police and other agencies.