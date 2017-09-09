NHS warns victims of terror on dangers of online trolls and journalists

NHS England is to issue a guide for staff and terror attack victims to warn them about the risk of social media trolls - and journalists.

The guide tells victims of terror attacks that positive media coverage can help with appeals and can enable them to pay tribute to those who have been killed, but also warns people to be wary on social media and approaches from journalists.

The guide says "journalists' questions can seem very intrusive, and sometimes blunt" and warns "vulnerable, upset or angry" victims may say more to the press than they intended.

It adds: "Social media is always monitored by journalists who are looking for a story and you may find yourself in the wrong place at a journalist's right time."

It reminds NHS staff to maintain patient confidentiality and to not reveal things such as the names of hospitals where victims have been taken unless this is already in the public domain.

Staff are also told not to respond to journalists on Twitter, saying: "Don't respond to journalists' tweets - they are seductive!"

While the guide concedes social media can be helpful during a terrorist attack, it also lays people open to trolls and story-hungry journalists.

"Journalists who monitor social media can follow-up your posts and though that may sound attractive, it can also put your life into wider arenas which intrudes into your personal life or your family or your friends.

"You can also attract trolls; people who draw the most negative conclusions they can, or question your motives that don't exist or just be plainly unpleasant and abusive, often anonymously too; they can say things like you're only doing something for money or to abuse the system and so on.

"This is incredibly hurtful - which is what the sender intends - and it will upset you, or make you angry and that's never the best time to think about what you tell."