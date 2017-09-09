Sunny intervals and heavy thundery downpours

It's a day of sunshine and heavy showers, these blustery in the west and south with brisk winds, but slower moving in the east. The showers may merge at times, with the risk of hail and thunder.

Showers will fade overnight, with most places becoming dry, chilly and clear. Patchy mist and fog will form, especially across eastern England, before rain returns to the northwest by dawn.

ITV weather presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: