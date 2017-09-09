Tory donor hits out at 'hopeless' Theresa May

A major Tory donor has hit out at "hopeless" Theresa May believing Britain would be better off under a Labour government.

Lord Harris of Peckham criticised the Prime Minister's "shell-shocked" general election performance, in which the Tories lost their House of Commons majority.

Speaking to The Times, Lord Harris described the current government as "weak" and Mrs May's attacks on aspects of capitalism and big business as "stupid".

The peer's intervention comes with the Prime Minister continuing to face speculation about her future as Tory leader and with her party split on Brexit.

Lord Harris told the Times: "Both sides don't know what they want at the moment or where they want to go.

"I'd much rather have a strong Labour government than a weak Conservative one and I'm a Conservative through and through.

"I wouldn't want Jeremy Corbyn but if you had Tony Blair when he first got in now he would be very good for this country."

Speaking about the Prime Minister's election campaign, he said: "I think she was shell-shocked but she's got to start making decisions, or someone has... Theresa May has got a great opportunity if she lets (her ministers) work and leads them.

"I don't know if she can lead them or not."

Looking at potential replacements for Mrs May, Lord Harris said Boris Johnson was "a genius" but "lazy", while Michael Gove has "no personality".

The peer instead backed Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson for the top job.