Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg defends 'extreme' anti-abortion views

Conservative backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he is entitled to his views after he was branded "extreme" after expressing opposition to abortion in all circumstances, including rape and incest.

Mr Rees-Mogg, MP for North East Somerset, has found himself in the limelight after being mentioned as a future successor to Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Catholic father-of-six dismissed the chatter as "very flattering" and "good fun" and said he was not vain enough to believe he could move into Number 10.

But since the speculation, Mr Rees-Mogg's views on abortion and gay marriage have come under increasing scrutiny.