US to vote on North Korea sanctions

The US government will vote on Monday on an UN resolution that would impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea.

The outcome could lead to a showdown with the country's biggest trading partner China and its neighbour Russia.

Donald Trump's administration dropped the one-on-one US negotiations with China to draw up a totally American draft.

Several diplomats say the US demand for a quick council vote is aimed at putting maximum pressure on China. Trump has accused China of not putting enough economic pressure on North Korea.

Following a phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Trump said military action was "certainly not our first choice".