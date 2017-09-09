- ITV Report
-
US to vote on North Korea sanctions
The US government will vote on Monday on an UN resolution that would impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea.
The outcome could lead to a showdown with the country's biggest trading partner China and its neighbour Russia.
Donald Trump's administration dropped the one-on-one US negotiations with China to draw up a totally American draft.
Several diplomats say the US demand for a quick council vote is aimed at putting maximum pressure on China. Trump has accused China of not putting enough economic pressure on North Korea.
Following a phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Trump said military action was "certainly not our first choice".