Cool, bright start giving way to squally showers

Today: A bright, but chilly start in eastern England with some fog. Cloudier and wetter in the west with rain spreading across all parts, heaviest in the northwest. Becoming windy with heavy, thundery and squally showers following on and feeling cool.

Tonight: Squally showers will continue overnight, perhaps merging to give some longer spells of rain at times. Windy with gales in the west, particularly across Wales and southwest England.