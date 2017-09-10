Froome completes historic double with La Vuelta victory

The four-time Tour de France winner has become the first man to win the Tour and the Vuelta in the same year since 1978 - back when the Vuelta was still raced in the early part of the season - and the first man to win consecutive grand tours in the same season since Marco Pantani's Giro d'Italia-Tour double in 1998. Froome is Britain's first ever winner in the Vuelta, and the first Briton to win a grand tour other than the Tour de France. If Team Sky and Froome have been criticised for putting all their eggs in the Tour basket each year, this victory shows he and they can not only build grand tour-winning form but sustain it. The Vuelta perhaps ranks third out of the three grand tours in stature, but its reputation has grown immensely in recent years as each season it boasts stronger line-ups. Riders may start the season targeting either the Giro or the Tour, but most seem to end up fighting it out in the Vuelta. Froome himself has a long history with a race he has finished in second place three times.

Froome is Britain's first ever winner in the Vuelta Credit: PA

Known as a late bloomer, his career was 12 seconds away from receiving a kick-start when he was a close runner-up in 2011. He was an accidental contender, having only made Sky's line-up as a late replacement for Lars Petter Nordhaug and racing in the service of Bradley Wiggins, before taking the red jersey with a shock performance in the time trial. He would be beaten by another outsider, Juan Jose Cobo, but only after a moment's hesitation on stage 15 as Wiggins cracked on the Angliru - the same climb where Froome effectively wrapped up his victory this year. He was back 12 months later, finishing fourth after emptying himself in support of Wiggins in the Tour de France, but the Vuelta then took a back seat as Froome turned his own attention to the Tour. But he rode again in 2014 after crashing in France, and after finishing second to Alberto Contador by 70 seconds he was not only impressed with how the Vuelta teed him up for the winter but intrigued by how competitive he could be.

Alberto Contador finished La Vuelta strongly. Credit: PA