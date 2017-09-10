Germany hits back over Turkey travel warning

Turkey has warned its citizens visiting Germany to "be careful" and guard against "far-right and racist propaganda", prompting an angry reaction from Chancellor Angela Merkel and other senior German politicians.

The incident is the latest manifestation of persistent tensions between the two nations.

The warning issued by Turkey's foreign ministry over the weekend cited increased right-wing and racist rhetoric ahead of Germany's September 24 election.

Speaking at a rally in Delbrueck, in western Germany, on Sunday, Mrs Merkel rejected the claim.

"I want to say very clearly here that every Turkish citizen can travel to us," she was reported her as saying.

"No journalists are jailed here, no journalists put in investigative custody and we have freedom of opinion and the rule of law. And we are proud of that."

Mrs Merkel's centre-left election rival Martin Shulz similarly tweeted: "Fact is: it's in Turkey, not here, that journalists who speak their opinion are jailed."