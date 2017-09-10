Hurricane Irma: Why some residents refuse to leave

Forecasters and officials - including President Donald Trump - have left those in the path of Hurricane Irma in no doubt about the dangers of staying put.

But despite the risk of staying Irma closes in on the Sunshine State, many Florida residents are preparing to wait out the storm.

Some are hurricane veterans, having lived through Camille, Andrew, Katrina and other storms unscathed. Thousands more are simply too poor to afford to evacuate and lack the resources - a car, money for petrol or food - to leave.

One Florida resident who refuses to evacuate is Carl Roberts whose emergency supplies include Chinese food, a case of water and a view of the storm from his Gulf front condominium.

Mr Roberts said: "Number one, I don't have anywhere to go.

"And I'm on the 17th floor. I have security shutters, so I should be quite safe here."