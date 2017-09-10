Man arrested over knife attack inside Birmingham church

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed inside a church in Birmingham.

Police were called at 10.50am this morning (Sunday 11 September) to a church in Rocky Lane in Aston.

Minister Kevin Hutchinson told the Birmingham Mail that about 150 people were taking part in the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church's Sunday service when "a man with a knife stormed into our sanctuary".

The minister said the attacker was challenged at the door by ushers and restrained.

"He drew out a large kitchen knife and was restrained by a number of members, about three," he told the paper.

"Three members were injured and were taken to hospital.

"The men in the church were able to restrain him until the police and paramedics came."

West Midland Police said a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers say early indications suggest that the offender and victim knew each other and that this was a targeted attack.