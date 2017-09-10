Police and prison officers set for rise as minsters ready to lift public sector pay cap

For police and prison officers a long running campaign to "scrap the cap" is coming to an end.

The recommendation from the independent public sector pay review bodies to lift the 1% cap on their pay is expected to be approved by ministers this week - a clear indication that other public-sector workers should expect the same.

Just a few days ago nurses were protesting against the cap outside Westminster; they will take this as a sign improved pay could come to them too.

This is a significant announcement, effectively ending the age of austerity.

Steve White, the police federation chairman, has welcomed the move, saying it goes towards "redressing the balance" for "over-stretched and underpaid" police officers.

But he also warned the move "should not detract from the fact that the police service and the officers we represent have borne the brunt of extreme cuts for far too long".