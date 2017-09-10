Sir Mo Farah claims fourth consecutive Great Northern Run crown

Sir Mo Farah has made history once again after winning his fourth successive Great North Run title.

Great Britain's four-time Olympic champion overcame the challenge of Jake Robertson of New Zealand in the closing stages of the race to finish in a time of one hour and six seconds.

Farah becomes the first athlete to win the Great North Run four times in a row, and is now level in terms of most victories with Kenya's Benson Masya, who was champion four times in the 1990s.

Farah, who last month finished his glittering track career with a thrilling 5,000m victory at the Diamond League final in Zurich, produced his trademark 'Mobot' celebration in Newcastle as he crossed the line in first place.

Robertson was six seconds back in second place, with Ethiopia's Feyisa Lilesa coming third.